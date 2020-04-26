Red alert at Bhubaneswar equestrian centre

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 outbreak has affected life in several ways. Soon after the virus started spreading, came the disclosure that a tiger at Bronx Zoo in USA was affected. Authorities were hurried into action. Back home, health of the animals is a prime concern for those associated with equine sports.

The only equestrian sports facility in Odisha has come up with measures to safeguard the horses. The Surya Nagar area under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, where the centre is located, has been sealed since April 3.

“The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus in 2003 was considered as an animal virus and existed in the digestive system of horses. But we should not panic with Covid-19 because there is no inter-species transmission, like animal to human or human to animal,” said Lt Colonel Alok Palei, head of the only equestrian centre of Bhubaneswar, run by the State Government in collaboration with the Central Government.

The veterinary doctor added that they are going by government guidelines. “Health and welfare of our horses remain a priority. We follow the standard operative procedure issued by the State Government. As we are likely to be under restrictions for longer, we have updated our plans to ensure we take the best care of our horses.” Attention has to be paid to a lot of things. “It’s not only coronavirus, temperature is also increasing. We create a care plan for the horses. What to feed, how to maintain temperature, monitoring respiration rate and heart rate. This is done with the help of professionals. T

he animals are given sufficiently cold water (not chilled) along with LIBITUN to check heat stroke. They are under CCTV surveillance. If any irregularity is noticed, the caretaker will call the medical team,” added Palie. The centre has 13 horses. There are five army personnel and seven civilians in the staff. At the moment, outsiders are not allowed inside the premises, even the trainees. “As a preventive measure, the staff use separate pairs of shoes and sets of dresses after entering the premises. Also, before entering and leaving the place, sanitising hands is mandatory,” informed Palie.

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has advised all national federations to stop activities including competition and training. All national activities — competition, training, coaching and conducting exams — have also been stopped. The Bhubaneswar centre has around 200 cadets. Training programmes are on hold till June. “Training will remain suspended till the situation becomes normal. Like athletes gain or lose weight, horses do too. It affects performance. So it is important that we monitor their weight on a regular basis and make changes as and when necessary,” said coach SR Parija.