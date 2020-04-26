STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Red alert at Bhubaneswar equestrian centre

“The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus in 2003 was considered as an animal virus and existed in the digestive system of horses.

Published: 26th April 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Staff of the equestrian centre taking care of horses at Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

Staff of the equestrian centre taking care of horses at Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | express

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 outbreak has affected life in several ways. Soon after the virus started spreading, came the disclosure that a tiger at Bronx Zoo in USA was affected. Authorities were hurried into action. Back home, health of the animals is a prime concern for those associated with equine sports.
The only equestrian sports facility in Odisha has come up with measures to safeguard the horses. The Surya Nagar area under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, where the centre is located, has been sealed since April 3.

“The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus in 2003 was considered as an animal virus and existed in the digestive system of horses. But we should not panic with Covid-19 because there is no inter-species transmission, like animal to human or human to animal,” said Lt Colonel Alok Palei, head of the only equestrian centre of Bhubaneswar, run by the State Government in collaboration with the Central Government.

The veterinary doctor added that they are going by government guidelines. “Health and welfare of our horses remain a priority. We follow the standard operative procedure issued by the State Government. As we are likely to be under restrictions for longer, we have updated our plans to ensure we take the best care of our horses.” Attention has to be paid to a lot of things. “It’s not only coronavirus, temperature is also increasing. We create a care plan for the horses. What to feed, how to maintain temperature, monitoring respiration rate and heart rate. This is done with the help of professionals. T

he animals are given sufficiently cold water (not chilled) along with LIBITUN to check heat stroke. They are under CCTV surveillance. If any irregularity is noticed, the caretaker will call the medical team,” added Palie. The centre has 13 horses. There are five army personnel and seven civilians in the staff. At the moment, outsiders are not allowed inside the premises, even the trainees. “As a preventive measure, the staff use separate pairs of shoes and sets of dresses after entering the premises. Also, before entering and leaving the place, sanitising hands is mandatory,” informed Palie.

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has advised all national federations to stop activities including competition and training. All national activities — competition, training, coaching and conducting exams — have also been stopped. The Bhubaneswar centre has around 200 cadets. Training programmes are on hold till June. “Training will remain suspended till the situation becomes normal. Like athletes gain or lose weight, horses do too. It affects performance. So it is important that we monitor their weight on a regular basis and make changes as and when necessary,” said coach SR Parija.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar red alert coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp