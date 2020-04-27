STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Aahar meals twice a day, One water filter for all

The quarantine facility along Cuttack-Puri road is managed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Published: 27th April 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

The quarantined people perform yoga at Yatri Niwas centre in Bhubaneswar

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For breakfast, idlis are served with chutney as accompaniment. Rice and dalma is supplied at lunch which gets repeated in dinner time too. That’s the food the 14 people who have been quarantined at Yatri Niwas get, every single day.

The quarantine facility along Cuttack-Puri road is managed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.
A total 14 persons have been quarantined at the building. However, allegations are being made that from accommodation to food to water there is no proper arrangement for anything at the facility.The civic body shifted those institutional quarantined to Yatri Niwas from the quarantine facility at OUAT hostels on April 19 to repair and restore them.

“Though Yatri Niwas has enough rooms to accommodate people in separate rooms, they have two persons in one room with a toilet which is a matter of concern because social distancing protocol cannot be maintained,” said one youth who has already completed 12 days of his quarantine.After being shifted, he and others found that there are no separate bottles or jugs provided to collect water. “In fact, no bedsheets were provided for first three days,” he complains.

Those in quarantined say that they get Aahar meal served every day as no dietician is available to suggest what kind of food persons under quarantine, especially those having flu like symptoms, be served to keep their immunity level high during this period.

Dustbins are not cleared on time while health teams pay a visit only after reminders for four or five times. Even volunteers engaged to provide service to the person allege that hygiene practices at the centre leave a lot to be desired.

“There is one water filter for the quarantined and volunteers engaged to provide service. There is no hand sanitiser in the place either,” said a volunteer at the quarantine facility.The civic body which is managing the facility has not provided any protective gear to the volunteers irrespective of the fact that they could be exposed to risk.  “We had received use and throw masks as well as gloves about three weeks back while working at OUAT. After that no such gear is provided on a regular basis,” he said.

Some volunteers alleged that though two persons have already completed their quarantine period, they are yet to be released as the facility manager engaged by the civic body is yet to prepare their discharge report.
Apart from 14 individuals, 12 persons are also staying in the BMC managed quarantine facility at Trident College.

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary couldn’t be reached for his comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aahar meals
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp