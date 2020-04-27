Aahar meals twice a day, One water filter for all

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For breakfast, idlis are served with chutney as accompaniment. Rice and dalma is supplied at lunch which gets repeated in dinner time too. That’s the food the 14 people who have been quarantined at Yatri Niwas get, every single day.

The quarantine facility along Cuttack-Puri road is managed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

A total 14 persons have been quarantined at the building. However, allegations are being made that from accommodation to food to water there is no proper arrangement for anything at the facility.The civic body shifted those institutional quarantined to Yatri Niwas from the quarantine facility at OUAT hostels on April 19 to repair and restore them.

“Though Yatri Niwas has enough rooms to accommodate people in separate rooms, they have two persons in one room with a toilet which is a matter of concern because social distancing protocol cannot be maintained,” said one youth who has already completed 12 days of his quarantine.After being shifted, he and others found that there are no separate bottles or jugs provided to collect water. “In fact, no bedsheets were provided for first three days,” he complains.

Those in quarantined say that they get Aahar meal served every day as no dietician is available to suggest what kind of food persons under quarantine, especially those having flu like symptoms, be served to keep their immunity level high during this period.

Dustbins are not cleared on time while health teams pay a visit only after reminders for four or five times. Even volunteers engaged to provide service to the person allege that hygiene practices at the centre leave a lot to be desired.

“There is one water filter for the quarantined and volunteers engaged to provide service. There is no hand sanitiser in the place either,” said a volunteer at the quarantine facility.The civic body which is managing the facility has not provided any protective gear to the volunteers irrespective of the fact that they could be exposed to risk. “We had received use and throw masks as well as gloves about three weeks back while working at OUAT. After that no such gear is provided on a regular basis,” he said.

Some volunteers alleged that though two persons have already completed their quarantine period, they are yet to be released as the facility manager engaged by the civic body is yet to prepare their discharge report.

Apart from 14 individuals, 12 persons are also staying in the BMC managed quarantine facility at Trident College.

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary couldn’t be reached for his comments.