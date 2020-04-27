STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Covid lockdown raises malaria fear

The month-long lockdown has affected the pre-monsoon activities that are usually carried out to check malaria in the high burden districts and inaccessible pockets.

Published: 27th April 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The month-long lockdown has affected the pre-monsoon activities that are usually carried out to check malaria in the high burden districts and inaccessible pockets.The distribution of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) and interventions like Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran (DAMaN), a malaria control programme has taken a backseat giving rise to fear of cases shooting up in the State. Odisha had, in fact, recorded highest 80 per cent decline in malaria cases in 2018 drawing appreciation from the WHO.

The mosquito-borne diseases have already started showing its trend during the early months of the year. As per the National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) statistics, Odisha has recorded 5,549 malaria positive cases, the second highest in the country after Chhattisgarh (7,908) in January, February and March. Though no death has been reported, the number of Plasmodium falciparum, the deadly parasite, cases contribute to over 90 per cent (5,169) of the total positive cases.

After decline in cases, the State Government had approached the Centre to send 1.13 crore LLINs to be distributed in the high burden districts in 2018 but those are yet to reach. The nets contributed majorly for the decline in malaria cases. “Of the stock of around 26.54 lakh nets, 80 per cent were distributed before the lockdown was imposed. The rest will be distributed after the restrictions are lifted,” said a health official.

With the Government intensifying screening of population across the State, it has planned to use the opportunity to screen people for both, coronavirus and malaria.The ANMs, ASHA and anganwadi workers engaged in house-to-house survey to ascertain the status of people who returned from other States and check their health condition have also been asked to screen them for malaria or dengue symptoms.

“In case people are having fever without any flu like symptoms, we have asked the health workers to guide them for test of malaria or dengue. Along with Covid, we have already started malaria awareness activities that were hampered since mid March,” the official said.

Although for the first time 21 districts have recorded annual parasite incidence (API) of less than one, the rest nine districts, including Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Sundargarh still have high API level.

Odisha Lead of ‘Malaria No More’ Biswajit Mohapatra said the surveillance activities will be further accelerated once the lockdown restrictions are withdrawn. Odisha has inked a pact with the US-based non profit to eliminate malaria. “Although the pre-monsoon activities are carried out in April and May, I think the golden period is not lost. A well-trained dedicated frontline workforce is on the job. Since the southern and western belts still have high incidences, the State needs to do sub-centre level planning and intensify screening and monitoring in these areas,” he suggested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp