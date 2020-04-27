Home departments nod needed to travel for kin’s last rites amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People intending to enter the State or go outside to perform the last rites of their close relatives have to submit the proof supporting their claims and take permission from Home department during the nationwide lockdown period.

As per a standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by Odisha Government, people seeking permission for their movement for the last rites of their relatives have to apply in a prescribed format at homesec.od@nic.in. They have to write their name, age, sex, relation to the deceased, date and route of journey and attach a copy of medical document or other proof supporting the claim.

They can move after receiving the approval. But, they have to use masks and maintain social distancing while performing the last rites. The number of persons in the funeral ceremony should not exceed 20. Once the last rites are over, the person concerned and his family members and others who attended the ceremony with their families will remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

In case the person goes back from Odisha after performing the rites, his family and others who attended the funeral should remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

After the application is approved, a copy of the approval of Home department would be sent to Director of Health Services and Collector concerned to ensure that home quarantine is undertaken as per guidelines. “The SOP has been issued following the rising number of requests from people. They can perform the last rites by adhering to the social distancing norms and quarantine protocol,” said an official.