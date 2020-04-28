Animal cruelty: Bhubaneswar man arrested for brutally killing dog 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly killing a puppy on the grounds that the canine tried to bite him. The accused, Suresh Kumar Digal, bludgeoned the six-month-old dog before dumping its carcass.

Volunteers of Speak For Animals (SFA) on Sunday night found the dog’s carcass soaked in blood in a drain under Chandrasekharpur police limits. “The dog was possibly hit with a blunt object. His legs were tied and one of his eyes had prolapsed,” said SFA’s chairperson Kusal Biswas.

Volunteers of the animal welfare organisation said they noticed that the dogs legs were tied with a material used for putting up hoardings. They started looking for the accused and found a similar hoarding piece in front of an eatery in the vicinity.

They confronted two persons sleeping outside the eatery. One of them reportedly admitted killing the dog claiming that it was about to bite them. The volunteers informed police who detained the two for questioning.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under Section 429 of IPC and Section 11(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” said a police officer of Chandrasekharpur police station. Later, Digal was arrested but released on bail.

The postmortem was conducted at a veterinary hospital in Saheed Nagar on the day. It was buried at SFA’s shelter in Naharkanta on Monday night.