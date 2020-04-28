STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No impact of low pressure on Odisha: IMD

The system is expected to move north-northwestwards initially and then north-northeastwards along Andaman and Nicobar islands, towards Myanmar coast between April 30 and May 3.

“A fresh trough of low pressure at mean sea level currently lies over the Southwest Bay and adjoining Sri Lanka and a low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman sea and neighbourhood during next 72 hours,” Met officials said. (Photo: EPS/K.K.Sundar)

Representational image. (EPS| KK Sundar)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low pressure area, which is likely to form over south Andaman Sea on April 30 and further intensify into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours, will have no impact on Odisha. There is no weather warning for the State associated with the system, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The system is expected to move north-northwestwards initially and then north-northeastwards along Andaman and Nicobar islands, towards Myanmar coast between April 30 and May 3. However, regional met office has forecast nor’wester rainfall activity in Odisha till May 1.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at many places in south Odisha districts and north coastal parts, and at a few places over north interior region on Tuesday.

The met office has issued an orange warning stating that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds reaching up to 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr and heavy rainfall is likely occur at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Koraput districts during the period.

“Nor’wester activity will continue in Odisha till next four days. Rainfall will occur under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over east Vidarbha and neighbourhood and due to a trough/wind discontinuity running from south Chhattisgarh to south Tamil Nadu across Telangana and Rayalaseema,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

This apart, an anti-cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal and moisture incursion towards the State will lead to the rainfall activity.

