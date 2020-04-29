STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown eased in Bhubaneswar but malls, saloons to remain shut

Offices and business establishments in the city have been allowed to function with 25 per cent staff strength.

Published: 29th April 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 08:08 AM

cooked food being distributed at a slum during lockdown in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Tuesday partially relaxed lockdown norms in the Capital, allowing shops and business establishments to operate as no new cases were reported in the city in the last 14 days. In an order issued to this effect, the civic body stated that apart from the shops selling food, groceries, fruits vegetables, diary products, fish, meat and other essentials, those selling and providing repair service for electrical appliances including cell phones, computer and other accessories will remain open. 

Shops selling books, stationeries, motor garage, tyre shops, restaurants providing home delivery service have also been allowed to operate. Hotels, homestay facilities, lodges and motels accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown have also been allowed to operate. 

Offices and business establishments in the city have been allowed to function with 25 per cent staff strength. The relaxation, however, comes with riders. They will be allowed to operate only between 8 am and 6 pm. All market complexes and malls will continue to remain shut. Gymnasiums, game parlours, spa, saloon, beauty parlours and massage centres will remain closed.

All shops (excluding thelas) of pan, tea and coffee, fast food, tiffin and fruit juice will also remain closed.
BMC officials said shops have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent manpower and at no point more than five persons will be allowed near or inside any shop and the owners concerned have to ensure that norms are followed.

