ASI Odisha Chapter donates PPE kits to hospitals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Extending support to the State Government in fighting coronavirus pandemic, the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), Odisha Chapter, has supplied personal protective equipment (PPE) kits worth Rs 1.5 lakh to three hospitals.

It supplied 50 PPE kits each to Capital Hospital, AIIMS Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical College and Hospital.

President of ASI Odisha Chapter Dr KC Mohapatra and secretary Dr Sibananda Mohanty with support from ASI national president Dr P Raghuram donated 50 PPE kits to SCBMCH Superintendent Prof Dr Annada Pattanaik on Wednesday.

They had handed over the PPE kits to Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane and Capital Hospital Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Dhananjay Das on Tuesday.

The PPE kits were procured from an authorised company in Bengaluru, said Dr Sreejoy Patnaik and Dr BB Mishra, governing council members of the chapter.