Bhubaneswar man arrested for stealing SUV engaged in COVID-19 relief work 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City police arrested a man for reportedly stealing an SUV, which was taken on lease by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for Covid relief works.

Accused Jyoti Ranjan Patnaik of Pipili had stolen another four-wheeler from Laxmisagar police limits on Monday night and on his way, he spotted the SUV parked at Nuagaon within Dhauli police limits.

The second vehicle was parked near the residence of its driver Abhimanyu Pradhan. Patnaik then left behind the vehicle stolen from Laxmisagar near Nuagaon and fled with the SUV loaded with various relief materials for the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, SUV owner Narayan Paikray lodged a complaint with Dhauli police who arrested Patnaik from Pipili and also seized three cars from his possession. Police said Patnaik had kept about 10 to 12 duplicate keys to steal the cars and he then used to hand over the stolen vehicles to a gang in Pipili involved in smuggling cattle. A case has been registered at Dhauli police station. Efforts are on to trace the other anti-socials involved in the crime, said Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo.