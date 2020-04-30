STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar man arrested for stealing SUV engaged in COVID-19 relief work 

Accused Jyoti Ranjan Patnaik of Pipili had stolen another four-wheeler from Laxmisagar police limits on Monday night and on his way, he spotted the SUV parked at Nuagaon within Dhauli police limits.

Published: 30th April 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  City police arrested a man for reportedly stealing an SUV, which was taken on lease by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for Covid relief works.

Accused Jyoti Ranjan Patnaik of Pipili had stolen another four-wheeler from Laxmisagar police limits on Monday night and on his way, he spotted the SUV parked at Nuagaon within Dhauli police limits.

The second vehicle was parked near the residence of its driver Abhimanyu Pradhan. Patnaik then left behind the vehicle stolen from Laxmisagar near Nuagaon and fled with the SUV loaded with various relief materials for the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, SUV owner Narayan Paikray lodged a complaint with Dhauli police who arrested Patnaik from Pipili and also seized three cars from his possession. Police said Patnaik had kept about 10 to 12 duplicate keys to steal the cars and he then used to hand over the stolen vehicles to a gang in Pipili involved in smuggling cattle. A case has been registered at Dhauli police station. Efforts are on to trace the other anti-socials involved in the crime, said Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar crime coronavirus covid 19
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp