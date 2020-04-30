Rain, gusty winds lash Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rain accompanied with gusty winds and lightning lashed the Capital on Wednesday evening. India Meteorological Department said the rainfall will continue across the State till May 3.

As per IMD forecast, nor’wester rains, light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity, are likely to occur at a few places over North coastal Odisha, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts and at isolated places over south coastal region, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal and Angul districts on Thursday.

Regional Met office has issued a yellow warning and forecast thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places over Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati districts during the same period.

Similarly, light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected to occur at a few places over North and South coastal Odisha and at isolated places over South interior region on Friday.

“Rainfall activity will continue in Odisha till May 3. An anti-cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal is providing moisture towards the State and this is triggering rainfall activity,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.Chandbali received 32 mm rainfall followed by Angul 9 mm, Nayagarh 8.2 mm and Cuttack 8 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

