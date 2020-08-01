STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMC works out ward-level plan as coronavirus rages on

The State Capital reported 128 new cases including 18 cases from a quarantine centre in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 tally to 2,735.

Published: 01st August 2020 08:50 AM

fish market

Unit-4 daily market reopened after 15days in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS coronavirus cases continue to increase rapidly in the Capital city, the BMC on Friday worked out a  ‘Covid-19 annual budget and action plan’ to contain spread of the virus effectively at community level.

Under the new plan, each ward in the city will be allocated `1 lakh for various activities related to IEC (information education communication) and behavioral change communication, knowledge dissemination, capacity building, knowledge management, Covid surveillance and community engagement, mostly in slums.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said focus of the action plan will be to encourage community involvement and awareness to keep spread of the virus in check in city slums.“Community members involved in Covid management in city slums will be provided financial support to carry out these activities in a better way,” Chaudhary said.

The Zonal Deputy Commissioner (ZDC) concerned will prepare the action plan for each ward under their jurisdiction and will submit it for approval through BMC’s Covid cell.The ward supervisors, community organisers, anganwadi workers, ASHA karmis and ANMs will assist the ZDC concerned and shall act as assessors to prepare the activities and expenditure details under each head of the budget, BMC officials said.

They added that the civic body has planned to conduct consultation meetings with the ward committees, former corporators, religious leaders to gather baseline information related to number of households, family members, migrants, elderly persons, differently abled persons, widowers, children below the age of 10 years, economically weaker sections who are more vulnerable to the infection if there will be any community transmission.

The State Capital reported 128 new cases including 18 cases from a quarantine centre in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 tally to 2,735. The city now has 1,285 active cases.

Officials said at least 43 cases related to local transmission were reported in the city in the last 24 hours which include three cases from a media house and  six cases from Maa Tarini, Biseswari, Salia Sahi and Unit-VIII OCC slums.

