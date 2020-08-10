COVID-19: Self-isolation in slums keeps Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on toes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The increasing caseload from slums of the State Capital is posing a stiff challenge to the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in executing the tracing and isolation of contacts to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, City’s biggest slum Salia Sahi reported 17 new cases. The BMC said the persons who tested positive were in quarantine but a slum-dwellers body alleged that the infected persons were in their homes and shifted to Covid Care Centre only on Sunday.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said BMC officials have been taking measures to quarantine primary and secondary contacts of Covid patients in slums. However, the teams face difficulty in carrying out their tasks properly due to non-cooperation from a section of people.

“Though our rapid response and surveillance teams approached the persons who had come in contact with the patient, they were reluctant to move to the Covid Care facility and their shifting was delayed,” Chaudhary acknowledged.

After much effort, the Municipal Commissioner said the rapid response team finally managed to convince the asymptomatic patients to move from the area and they were shifted to the Covid Care Centre on the day, he said. Leader of Salia Sahi Anchalika Basti Suraksha Manch Jayadeb Nayak said the BMC team shifted 11 persons from Ekamra Vihar cluster and another six from two nearby clusters on the day. He, however, claimed that none of them was in quarantine or home isolation.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner (North) Pramod Prusty couldn’t be reached for his comments despite repeated attempts. Salia Sahi comes under Prusty’s jurisdiction. Nayak said at least 11 persons were taken to Covid Care Centre for coming in contact with a person who works with a luxury hotel in Nayapalli. The person had been tested positive six or seven days back, he said adding, no quarantine of his primary or secondary contacts was done.

“Since home quarantine is not allowed in slums, how could BMC permit them to be in self-isolation,” he asked. Chaudhary said since many staff of city hotels are from the slums, the civic body will also look into the matter and issue necessary guidelines to ensure the situation is dealt effectively.

Capital reports 166 new cases

Bhubaneswar: The State Capital reported 166 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,929. Of the 342 cases reported in Khurda district, nearly half of the cases was from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. While 98 cases were from quarantine, the remaining 68 were detected locally. As many as 17 cases were reported from Salia Sahi. This apart, 13 persons from a quarantine centre tested positive. Four employees of a central government hospital and two of a private hospital also tested positive. Five quarantine cases were also reported from Unit-IX, the officials said.