26 cops quarantined after criminals test positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AT least 26 officers and other personnel of Commissionerate Police have been asked to go into isolation after they came in contact with two anti-socials who tested Covid-19 positive.The accused were arrested recently for allegedly snatching necklace from a lady DSP last month. As per SOP, they underwent test and were found positive on Monday.

Two police teams and Special Squad officers had launched investigation into the incident on July 26 and arrested Ashok Behera of Berhampur and his two associates. The two associates are natives of Pipili and were found to been infected by the virus.

Following this, senior officers of Special Squad and four inspectors of Commissionerate Police were involved in interrogating Behera and his associates. Several constables and officers of Kharavela Nagar police station had escorted the three accused and produced them before a court here on Monday.

After the accused tested positive, at least 26 policemen will now be tested for Covid-19 as they had come in contact with them. They have been asked to remain under isolation till their test results arrive, a police officer said.