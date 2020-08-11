Bhubaneswar crosses 4,000 mark with 133 new coronavirus cases 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Covid-19 tally of State Capital Bhubaneswar crossed 4,000 mark with 133 more persons testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.Despite the weekend shutdown and restrictions during Unlock 3 beginning August, the last 1,000 cases of the city were reported between August 4 and 10. The city also reported two more deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 20.The new infections included 96 quarantine cases and 37 local contacts.

Officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said most of these cases were reported from non-slum areas.BJB Nagar, Nayapalli and Palasuni reported seven cases each. Five persons from the VIP Colony of IRC village were also tested positive. BMC officials, however, said the persons were in quarantine as they had been exposed to previously positive patients.

Four persons each from Mancheswar, Rameswarpatna, Laxmisagar Oscar city and three persons each from OMC colony, Samantarapur, Bomikhal and Badagada were also among the persons who were tested positive during their quarantine.

The 37 cases of local transmission, on the other hand, were reported from Unit-VIII, Bhimatangi, Chintamaniswar, Jharpada, Samantarapur, Cuttack-Puri road, Lingaraj Vihar, Vss Nagar, Bhoi Nagar, Damana, Unit-VI, Laxmi Sagar, Niladri Vihar, Prasanti Vihar (Patia), Dumduma Phase-II, Jaydev Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Paikanagar, IRC Village, Saheed Nagar Telugu Slum, BJB Nagar, Kapileswar, Gosagareswar, Ranasinghpur, Unit-IX and Surya Nagar. BMC officials said a record 200 persons, infected with the virus, also recovered on the day.

With the new cases, Covid tally of the city has increased to 4,062 which includes 1,367 active cases and 2,673 recoveries.At a time when infection is on the rise in squatter settlements of the city, increasing number of cases related to local transmission in non-slum areas has emerged as another major challenge for the BMC.The civic body has not been able to share information on source of infection in any of the cases detected in the last 24 hours.