Eight health workers among 109 infected with COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

With this, Bhubaneswar’s Covid-19 tally has gone up to 4,171. The Covid death toll of the city also increased to 22 with two more fatalities during this period.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital reported 109 new cases, including eight health workers, in the last 24 hours.

The new cases include 60 patients who were in quarantine and 49 patients who contracted the virus locally. 

BMC officials said eight employees of two private hospitals and one Government health establishment, three staff of Health department were among the patients who were in quarantine for coming in direct contact with persons infected with the virus. 

The local cases, on the other hand, include four patients from Badagad, three from Vivekananda Marg and two persons each from Chandrasekharpur, Patia, Budheswari Colony, Baramunda and Salia Sahi. 

While contact tracing is in progress, primary contacts and neighbours of the patients have been quarantined and would be under active surveillance for a week or two, said the officials of the civic body. 

On the other hand, 134 patients infected with the virus also recovered on the day. A total 2,807 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases remain at 1,339.

