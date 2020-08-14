STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No community Ganesh puja in Twin City this year

However, some puja pandals in the Capital have decided to completely stay away from the festival.  

Published: 14th August 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 07:30 AM

Usually, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated at over 500 small and large pandals across the Twin City.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Thursday said no community Ganesh puja will be allowed this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. No permission has been given to puja mandaps in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22.

“In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Centre has not given permission to celebrate religious functions for which community congregation will not be allowed,” said Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Police said priests can perform the rituals during the festival but warned against community participation anywhere in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Police has directed the puja mandaps not to engage in decoration, use loudspeakers and carry out immersion procession of the idols.

Usually, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated at over 500 small and large pandals across the Twin City. Puja samitis said they will follow the Centre and State Government’s guidelines and not celebrate the festival at community level.

“An idol of Lord Ganesh will be placed and all rituals will be followed. But there will be no decoration and congregation as per the Government guidelines,” said Old Station Bazar Durga Puja Samiti president, Ganesh Prasad Sahoo.

Members of the Winner Association Club, which is one of the two major clubs in Saheed Nagar area to celebrate Ganesh Puja every year in a grand manner, said they have decided not to install large idol of the deity this time. The association said all the rituals of the festival will be performed inside the club by completely restricting community participation.

Nayapalli Durga Puja Samiti vice-president Chitrasen Behera, said due to the pandemic they will not receive much donation and it would be difficult for them to celebrate Ganesh Puja.

Ganesh puja Bhubaneswar coronavirus puja mandaps Cuttack Ganesh Chaturthi
