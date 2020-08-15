STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to step up testing

Bhubaneswar saw 247 new cases in last 24 hours including 99 local infections

covid testing

A medic wearing PPE kit stores samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS Covid-19 surge continues in the State Capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to increase its testing capacity to 3,000 per day soon to improve tracing and isolation of infected persons further.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the civic body, with the help of Health and Family Welfare department, is carrying out 2,000 to 2,500 tests every day. “Increasing the daily test volume will help us fight the virus in a more effective way,” he said.

The State Capital reported 247 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike of this month so far, taking the Covid-19 tally to 4,882. The new cases included 146 persons who were in quarantine and 99 persons infected locally. The major cluster outbreaks were reported from Unit-VI (11 cases), Bhoi Nagar Suka Vihar (11 cases), Bomikhal (8), Reserve Police Colony (6) and Acharya Vihar Science Park slum (5).This apart, six employees of a hotel at Nayapalli were tested positive in the last 24 hours.

BMC stated that all these cases were related to quarantine. Contact tracing in cases detected locally is in progress.Chaudhary informed that rise in the number of cases is the result of increasing number of tests. BMC officials said 85 per cent of the persons infected with the virus in the city so far are asymptomatic. While BMC has allowed home isolation of asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients in non-slum areas with certain conditions, officials said contact tracing teams consisting Government, Ayush doctors doctors and 12 rapid response teams are keeping track of all cases for shifting of symptomatic patients and quarantining their primary and secondary contacts.

