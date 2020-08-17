Khurda holds on to top spot in COVID-19 race

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 488 new cases being detected in the last 24 hours, the highest in a day so far, Khurda continues to be on top among the COVID hotspot districts in the State. The district now has 8,650 cases, second highest after Ganjam, of which 3,850 are active cases.

The district, which had surpassed Ganjam in terms of a daily spike last week, has been reporting the highest number of daily cases for the last five days. The number of daily cases, which used to be between 200 and 300 till August 13, crossed 300-mark on August 14 and 15.

Khurda Collector Sanat Kumar Mohanty said the administration is taking all measures to keep situation under control in rural areas where less than 40 per cent of the cases have been reported so far. “Out of 2,500 cases reported from rural areas of the district, 1,299 are active. On Sunday, most cases were reported from Banapur, Tangi and Bolagarh blocks where the district administration has tagged several wards and villages as containment zone,” he said.

Of around 1,100 beds available for Covid patients, 400 are still vacant in the district. Besides, around 200 asymptomatic patients in the rural areas have been allowed home isolation and mild symptomatic cases are being treated in Covid Care Centres, he said.

The Collector said the infections detected in the State Capital form the biggest chunk of the total cases reported in the district so far. As per Health department statistics, 61 per cent of the total cases reported in Khurda are from Bhubaneswar.

170 new cases in Capital

Officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation said the City reported 277 cases, its highest single-day spike so far, on August 15.The City reported 170 more cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 5,289 including 1,823 active cases and 3,435 recoveries.The City also reported two more fatalities due to Covid-19, taking the death toll in BMC area to 25. The death toll in the entire district stands at 44.