Two Jharkhand youths held for kidnap in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City police on Saturday arrested two Jharkhand natives for allegedly kidnapping an employee of a car garage here.Police said one of the accused had tested positive for Covid-19. The accused and his associate Rajnikant Jha had come to the State Capital to visit a hospital here for the former’s treatment. The accused was supposed to undergo an operation on Monday.

On Saturday, the accused and Jha went to Puri and while returning, their four-wheeler developed a technical snag near Tankapani Road. They got their vehicle repaired and were charged `16,000 from the garage staff. However, the duo gave `6,000 and asked one of the staff to come with them and assured that they will pay the remaining amount at Rasulgarh Square. But when they reached Rasulgarh Square, the duo forced the garage staff out of their vehicle and fled on the NH towards Cuttack.

Garage owner Sandeep Mohanty then lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police in this regard. Saheed Nagar police then intimated their counterparts in Tangi about the duo, but they managed to escape. The duo again gave a slip to Dharmasala police but later nabbed at Chandikhol in Jajpur district. Police also seized the vehicle. A case has been registered, said Zone-V ACP Anil Kumar Mishra.