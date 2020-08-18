Same-sex relationship: Orissa High Court interacts with victim woman

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The case of forced separation of two women in live-in relationship reached a decisive stage on Monday with the Orissa High Court having an interaction with the woman in the custody of her mother and uncle at Bari in Jajpur district through video conferencing.

On August 10, the Superintendent of Police, Jajpur was directed to secure the attendance of the ‘victim woman’ and link with the Court through video conferencing at 11 am on August 17 after he reported that the woman wants to stay with her same-sex partner.

Accordingly, the division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice Savitri Ratho interacted with the ‘victim woman’ and fixed Wednesday for final hearing and order. Advocates Clara D’Souza and S Soren were appearing on behalf of the petitioner woman and additional government advocate Saswata Patnaik for the State. But they were kept out of the interaction process as it was restricted to the Court and the ‘victim woman’.

Later, the division bench asked the police to give protection to the woman against any forcible marriage while allowing advocate Arun Kumar Budhia, who appeared on behalf of the victim woman’s mother and uncle, to file an affidavit by Wednesday.

The HC was hearing the petition of the 24-year-old woman who approached the Court with the grievance that her partner woman has been forcibly taken away by her mother and uncle. The family members of her partner are going to forcibly arrange her marriage with someone else, she had said while seeking the Court’s intervention.