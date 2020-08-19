No let-up in cluster outbreak at slums in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another cluster outbreak in slums of Capital city, 15 persons from Gobinda Nagar slum at Nayapalli tested positive in the last 24 hours. Ward level officials said a woman employee of a private hospital, residing in the slum, tested positive four days back after which more than 20 persons were quarantined. Their samples were drawn for test and 15 persons - eight women and seven men - tested positive. The area under Ward 25 was sanitised after which the BMC intensified its contact tracing to track others who have come in contact with the persons.

However, what remains a concern is how the woman employee was residing in the slum when health establishments have been asked by the BMC to provide accommodation to their staff coming from slums to prevent their movement to squatter settlements where the risk of virus spread is more. BMC nodal officer for Ward 25 said the senior officials of the civic body will look into the matter.

The city reported 220 new cases in the last 24 hours of which 136 were related to quarantine, while 84 persons were infected locally.Cases of local transmission included six persons from Badagada Brit Colony, four persons each from Rental Colony and Gajapati Nagar.