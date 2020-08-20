STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar sees biggest spike of 370 COVID-19 cases in one day

The civic body has not been able to cite source of infection in any of the cases detected locally.

A large number of cases were also reported from slums.The death toll increased to 30 with two more fatalities during this period. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital reported 370 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike of cases so far, pushing its Covid-19 tally beyond 6,000-mark.City’s prime locality Saheed Nagar reported a cluster outbreak of 10 local cases. A large number of cases were also reported from slums. The death toll increased to 30 with two more fatalities during this period.

Of the new cases, 204 were related to quarantine while the other 166 persons had contracted the virus locally. BMC officials said six women and four men were infected locally in Saheed Nagar.
Local cases include seven persons from Baliapata slum and five  from Prasanti Vihar slum.
Local spread of cases also include five persons each from Unit-IX, Sikharchandi Vihar and Patia; four each from Sailashri Vihar, Niladri Vihar and Badagada Brit Colony; and three each Pathara Bandha slum, Baramunda, Jaganath Nagar, Khandagiri, Rental Colony.

Another 14 cases were also reported from Pathara Bandha slum Vani Vihar. BMC officials, however, said the infected persons were in quarantine after coming in contact with an earlier positive case.
BMC officials said seven persons who were in quarantine also had travel history outside State, while five were working in a private hospital.

The civic body has not been able to cite the source of infection in any of the cases detected locally. Officials said further contact tracing is in progress. With the new cases, the COVID tally of the city has increased to 6,077 which includes 2,201 active cases and 3,840 recoveries.

