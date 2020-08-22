Bhubaneswar gets over 1,800 coronavirus cases in one week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 situation in State Capital has turned alarming with the daily spike of cases remaining more than 300 for the last three days. The city reported 324 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 6,720 on Friday. The daily spike of cases was also 319 on August 20 and 370 on August 19. What remains a bigger concern for the health administration is that 28 per cent (pc) of the total cases in the city has been reported in the last seven days. Of the total confirmed infections, 1,878 cases have been reported between August 15 and 21. Of these cases, 816 - around 43.5 pc - are re l ated to local transmission. Spread of the virus locally is a major challenge.

Of the 324 cases reported in the last 24 hours, there has been local transmission of the virus in 151 cases. This included cluster outbreak of six cases each from Saheed Nagar and Patia. Cases of local infection was reported from more than 50 locations. Apart from local transmission, 173 quarantine related cases were also reported in the last 24 hours that include nine cases from MLA quarters at Raj Mahal square.

Government offices have also started bearing the brunt as six more employees of Health department have been tested positive in the last 24 hours. Sources said many officials of Directorate of Directors here have also been affected with the virus. Similarly, eight traffic staff who were in quarantine have been tested positive in the last 24 hours. To isolate infected persons, the BMC has stepped up sample collection.