NGT seeks report on Cuttack BARFI project

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Baliyatra Riverfront Improvement (BARFI) project to utilize over 400-acre land reclaimed from Mahanadi riverbed at Cuttack has come under the scanner of National Green Tribunal (NGT).Taking note of allegations of gross encroachments in the floodplain area of the river near Baliyatra ground here in violation of green laws, the Tribunal has sought a report on the matter. The report will be submitted by the expert committee constituted following allegations of concrete constructions, including a Panchamukhi Hanuman temple, on the riverbed at Ratilo under Salepur block.

The committee includes Engineer-in-Chief of Water Resources Jyotirmaya Rath, Chief Engineer of Flood Control and Basin Manager, Lower Mahanadi Basin Jugal Kishore Tripathy, Scientist of Central Pollution Control Board Susmita Ekka and Sub-Collector, Cuttack Sadar Pratap Chandra Beura. The NGT order has come at a time when the reclamation process for the project is on by way of dumping sand and shoals from dredging in the reservoir and pond area of Mahanadi barrage at Jobra.

As per Thursday order, the NGT’s Principal Bench was examining the committee’s report which had found violations of law in constructing the temple in the active floodplain area or no development zone of the river. During the hearing, it was also transpired that such encroachments may be taking place at other locations on the floodplains of the river, including near SCBMCH or Baliyatra ground in Cuttack.

Acting on it, the NGT Principal Bench comprising Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Judicial Member Justice SP Wangdi and expert members Satyawan Singh Garbyal and Nagin Nanda ordered that, “Let these aspects be looked into by the committee and a further factual and action taken report furnished within three months.”

The committee was constituted on March 16 after Dilip Kumar Samantaray, a resident of Bhubaneswar, sought intervention against encroachments on the riverbed at Ratilo.“As the State authorities had found the violations, the tribunal in its order wanted them to take remedial measures to enforce the law. Accordingly, the Principal Bench posted the matter to December 15 for further consideration along with an action taken report,” said advocate Sankar Prasad Pani, who is representing Samantaray in the NGT.