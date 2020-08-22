STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rise in local coronavirus cases in Cuttack raises concern

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:   The district on Friday reported 207 new coronavirus cases as there is a sharp increase in locally-transmitted cases which raised alarm bells for the administration.  Among the fresh Covid-19 cases, highest 149 have been detected in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) localities while the rest 58 were from rural areas. Of the 149 cases detected in CMC areas, 35 have been reported from institutional quarantine and 43 from home quarantine and rest 71 were local cases, CMC official said. On Thursday, of the 150 cases detected from CMC areas, 36 cases were reported from institutional quarantine and 47 from home quarantine and rest 67 cases were locally-infected.

As on Friday, the total number of positive cases in CMC area stands at 2,997 with 1,179 active cases. As many as 1,784 patients have recovered while the disease has claimed 14 lives so far in CMC area. Expressing concern over the rise in local cases, health experts have suggested that the civic body should chalk out strategy to check the infection otherwise the situation may pave the way for community transmission in the city. 

