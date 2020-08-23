Odisha State Housing Board to build 20,000 more flats for all income groups

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Though the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down house building activities in the State, the Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) on Saturday announced that construction of around 20,000 houses will be started in the coming days and provided to people of all income groups at affordable prices.

“The OSHB is committed to provide houses to all income groups during the coronavirus pandemic at affordable prices,” Chairperson of OSHB Priyadarshi Mishra said.

Welcoming the simplification of house building rules announced by the State Government by formulating the Odisha Development Authority (Planning and Building) Rules, 2020, Mishra said several housing projects will be launched by the OSHB during the next three months in Bhubaneswar and other urban centres. He said though houses will be constructed for all income groups, interests of the economically weaker, low and lower middle income sections will be protected.

The OSHB chairperson also announced that four-storey apartment projects will be launched soon in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Around Rs 550 crore will be spent for construction of 1,250 flats for people belonging to EWS, low, middle and high income groups in the third phase of Dumduma project and second phase of housing project at Ranasinghpur in front of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, he said.

Similarly, all preliminary work for two multi-storey housing projects having 84 flats for people with different income groups has been completed at Basanti Colony of Rourkela, Mishra said and added that Rs 33 crore will be spent on both these projects. He said steps have been initiated for construction of houses for different income groups at Jagannath Prasad, Suando, Patrapada and Malipada on the outskirts of Capital City and other towns. The OSHB has started infrastructure development in these places after acquiring land, he said. Mishra said at present, construction of 1,228 flats at a cost of Rs 440 crore have been taken up by the OSHB in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Angul.