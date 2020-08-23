Rs 602 crore for forestry projects under MGNREGS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest department will implement forestry projects worth Rs 602 crore during the current financial year under MGNREGS. The department has utilised Rs 70 crore under this programme last fiscal.

The forestry projects covering development of nurseries and soil moisture which are duly approved by digging of trench around forest, SSO timber and construction of forest road were approved by the MGNREGS Convergence Committee. Repairs of forest roads are taken up for the first time under MGNREGS.

It has been targeted to take up plantation over 40,000 hectare of area along with 5,000 row km avenue plantation. Besides, 3.5 crore seedlings will be distributed among all beneficiaries out of which 17,340 hectare and 2,687 row km avenue plantation have been achieved and 58 lakh seedlings have been distributed till August 15.

The department has so far utilised funds to the tune of Rs 65 crore and has generated 35 lakh mandays till August 15 against last year’s utilisation of Rs 86 crore.



“The generation of high employment opportunities under MGNREGA would cater to the large number of migrant labourers amid prevalent Covid pandemic,” said Forest Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha.