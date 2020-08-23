STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rs 602 crore for forestry projects under MGNREGS

The department has so far utilised funds to the tune of Rs 65 crore and has generated 35 lakh mandays till August 15 against last year’s utilisation of Rs 86 crore.

Published: 23rd August 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

The number of workers attending the MGNREGS works, which stood at more than 50 lakh per day at one point of time, has dropped to around eight lakh in August.

Repairs of forest roads are taken up for the first time under MGNREGS. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest department will implement forestry projects worth Rs 602 crore during the current financial year under MGNREGS. The department has utilised Rs 70 crore under this programme last fiscal.

The forestry projects covering development of nurseries and soil moisture which are duly approved by digging of trench around forest, SSO timber and construction of forest road were approved by the MGNREGS Convergence Committee. Repairs of forest roads are taken up for the first time under MGNREGS.

It has been targeted to take up plantation over 40,000 hectare of area along with 5,000 row km avenue plantation. Besides, 3.5 crore seedlings will be distributed among all beneficiaries out of which 17,340 hectare and 2,687 row km avenue plantation have been achieved and 58 lakh seedlings have been distributed till August 15.

The department has so far utilised funds to the tune of Rs 65 crore and has generated 35 lakh mandays till August 15 against last year’s utilisation of Rs 86 crore.

“The generation of high employment opportunities under MGNREGA would cater to the large number of migrant labourers amid prevalent Covid pandemic,” said Forest Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MGNREGS
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp