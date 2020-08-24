STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
43 percent COVID-19 cases with unknown source keep BMC on its toes

Rising infections from unknown sources has emerged a major challenge for the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in containing spread of coronavirus in the State Capital. 

Published: 24th August 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Around 43 percent of the total cases reported in the city in the last one week is due to local transmission with the source of infection undetected, statistic reveal. 

The Capital city has recorded 2,043 cases in one week between August 17 and 23, of which 895 are from local contact. The city reported 317 new cases in the last 24 hours, which include 111 related to local transmission. 

Despite weekend shutdown, night curfew along increasing number of tests and other measures, the civic body has not been able to keep spread of the virus in check. While the local spread may be attributed to blatant flouting of Covid-19 norms including physical distancing and wearing masks by the public, the Government’s announcement of stiff penalties for violations seems to have come cropper for lack of efficient enforcement. 

The BMC has also not been able to initiate strict measures to prevent crowding in markets and public places. Its strategy on immediate demarcation of containment zones in the event of visible outbreak in a locality has also been faltering. Cluster outbreak of Covid-19 in slums has added more headache for the city administration.

Salia Sahi, the biggest slum in the city, reported a cluster of 14 cases on Saturday. Besides, four persons each from Sitanath slum in Niladri Vihar and Patharbandh slum in Vani Vihar, two persons from Trinath Basti in Nayapalli, and one person each from Science Park slum in Acharya Vihar, Bhoinagar slum in Saheed Nagar, Anand Bazar slum in Unit-IX and Sikharchandi slum in Patia were also found to be infected locally in this period. 

A senior BMC officer said that the civic body has stopped compiling the total number cases being reported from slums for last 15 days due to increasing caseload. Apart from cluster outbreak in slums and non-slum areas, more number of cases are being reported from Government establishments.  Meanwhile, the State Government has deputed 50 assistant section officers to join BMC’s Covid-19 control room for Covid management activities. The Home department has issued notification to this effect stating that the staff will remain there till September 19. 

