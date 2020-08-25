Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation asks 'Covid Sachetaks' to report safety violations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising infections, the BMC on Monday asked Covid Sachetaks appointed by it in different wards to report about violators to the enforcement teams and police.

“Persons not wearing face mask and violating other Covid-19 safety guidelines including social distancing would be warned by Covid Sachetaks who will subsequently report it to the enforcement teams and police in their area for stringent action,” Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said.

Around 2,000 Sachetaks have been appointed by the civic body to help senior citizens in their need during the pandemic, assist frontline workers and generate awareness among people about the health crisis. The Commissioner who interacted with the Covid Sachetaks and senior citizens on Monday sought their feedback on how community participation can be increased and Covid-19 management efforts of the BMC could be improved further in the coming days. “The situation in Bhubaneswar has been managed well compared to other state capitals in the country due to active community participation and support from the citizens,” he said.