Focus on ‘Tulsi’ farming to beat COVID-19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to combat Covid-19, a team of researchers at SOA University has taken up organic farming of Tulsi.

Through the initiative, the researchers aim to promote Tulsi cultivation among local farmers. The project is being implemented by the varsity’s Centre for Biotechnology as part of an initiative under Department of Science and Technology.

The farming is being carried out in panchayats of Angarpada, Chhatabara and Mendhasala in Khurda.

“Each part of the Tulsi plant such as its seed, leaf and stem have medicinal benefits if consumed as they contain enormous amount of Vitamin A and B and also minerals like Calcium, Zinc and Iron,” said Basudeb Kar, Investigator.