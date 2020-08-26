STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

COVID-19: No Durga Puja to be held in Cuttack this year

The  Cuttack administration on Tuesday decided not to allow public celebration of Durga Puja in the Millennium city this year in view of the COVID-19 health pandemic.

Published: 26th August 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Durga Puja, Durga

An idol of goddess Durga. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The  Cuttack administration on Tuesday decided not to allow public celebration of Durga Puja in the Millennium city this year in view of the COVID-19 health pandemic. "Under the present situation, no public celebration of Durga Puja can be allowed in the city in view of safety of the public. However, people can observe Durga Puja in their houses," said Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.

Rituals can be carried out at pandals without any public participation, he said. Under no circumstances, public gathering or celebrations would be allowed outside. "However, puja committees can worship the Goddess and conduct all rituals at their puja pandals like it is being done in temples," Chyani clarified.

Meanwhile, a PIL was filed in the Orissa High Court on Tuesday seeking judicial intervention for continuing construction of the Mrunamayi Murti (clay idol) of Goddess Durga in puja mandaps across the city. The petition said the rituals for the Durga Puja and Dusshera commences from the day of Janmastami.

In order to continue the tradition, the authorities allowed to conduct the first ritual by allowing the puja committees to bring clay from the river without any procession to ensure that social distance is maintained in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The second ritual - starting of construction of the clay statue of Goddess Durga - is done from the day of Radhastami. As no permission had followed for it, the ritual could not be started on Tuesday on the occasion of Radhastami, the petition said. The Balubazar Puja Committee filed the petition through lawyer Anirudh Sangneria.

The Balubazar Puja Committee has one of the oldest Puja mandaps in the State where Goddess Durga is being worshipped since 1509 and referred to as ‘Elder Sister’ among the idols that come up in other Puja mandaps in the city. The petition has cited Puri Rath Yatra which was allowed this year amidst restrictions.

247 fresh COVID-19 cases in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The district on Tuesday registered 247 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 6,161. The 247 new cases include highest 125 cases from Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) area and the rest 122 cases from rural parts of the district. Of the 125 cases detected in CMC areas, while 24 have been reported from institutional quarantine, 34 from Kumbhar Sahi Micro Containment zone and 33 from home quarantine, 34 cases are local contact cases.

While six Covid warriors undergoing institutional quarantine have been tested positive, the 34 local contact cases are from 30 localities in the city. As on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases in CMC area stands at 3653 with 1428 active cases. Meanwhile, office of the Collector and District Magistrate, Cuttack, was shutdown for 48 hours after a staff tested positive. The office would be sanitised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Cuttack durga puja durga puja
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp