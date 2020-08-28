Bhubaneswar sees highest COVID-19 spike, second sero-survey from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Bhubaneswar witnessing its biggest single-day spike of 386 cases, more than half of which have no source of infection, the city administration has planned the second phase sero-survey from Friday. The two-day serological survey involving 1,500 persons will be conducted in 25 randomly selected wards.Of the 587 new infections detected in Khurda district, 386 cases, including 203 local and 183 quarantine cases, were from the city. On August 19, 370 cases were reported in the Capital.

The sero-survey will provide insights into the community exposure levels which were very low (1.42 pc) during the first round. The entire exercise is expected to reflect changes in the immunity levels in the same population samples, which were included in the first serological surveillance four weeks back. Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) will carry out the survey in collaboration with BMC. A scientist with RMRC Dr Jayasingh Kshatri said in the first round of survey a community sample of 900 was covered. “The antibody in the community level was relatively low across the communities of the Temple City,” he said.

The antibody prevalence was 31 pc in Berhampur during first round sero-survey. Additional District Urban Public Health Officer (ADUPHO) Dr CVSN Rao said a large majority of the population in Bhubaneswar is susceptible to the infection. Hence, all preventive measures of physical distancing, use of masks among others prescribed by the Government need to be adhered without complacency, he added.

According to the BMC sources, 38 cases were reported from Ganganagar Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH), 15 from a Government office at ID Market, Nayapalli and 11 more from 7th Battalion besides 12 staff of a private hospital and five cases from CRPF campus. The local cases with no travel or contact history are spread across different slums and posh localities.

Covid tally crosses 90K mark, death toll 501

The Covid-19 tally zoomed past 90,000 mark and death toll crossed 500 in Odisha with the report of 3,384 new cases and seven deaths in last 24 hours. Of the fresh cases that emerged from all 30 districts, 2,128 were in quarantine and 1,256 local contacts. The State also conducted highest 68,090 tests, including 7288 RT-PCR and 60,686 antigen tests, during the period. With this, the total number of cases reached 90,986. Seven patients, including three from Sambalpur, two from Bargarh and one each from Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak succumbed to the disease taking the Covid toll to 501. On the day, 2,510 persons recovered pushing the total recoveries to 65,323. The number of active cases now stands at 25,162.