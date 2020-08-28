STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four killed as speeding SUV hits car head-on

Two persons died on the spot while two others were declared brought dead in the hospital

Published: 28th August 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Mangled remains of the car at Nalco Square

Mangled remains of the car at Nalco Square

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a tragic incident, four persons including a woman travelling in a car were killed after the vehicle was hit by an SUV at Nalco Square here late on Wednesday night.They were travelling from Acharya Vihar to Niladri Vihar when the car collided head-on with an SUV that was proceeding towards Jaydev Vihar from Damana Square.The deceased are Barada Prasad Parida (35) of Jagatsinghpur district, Debabrata Das (30) and Priyaranjan Das (31) of Bhadrak and Subhadra Das (60) of Jajpur. Subhadra’s daughter-in-law was also reportedly in the car and  rushed to a hospital.

“The accident occurred after 1 am and four persons travelling in the car were killed. Further investigation is continuing and necessary action will be taken,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash. Debabrata and Priyaranjan were working with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment. Barada and the two others were going to drop Subhadra and her daughter-in-law at Niladri Vihar area when the speeding SUV hit the vehicle. Police is investigating if the driver of the SUV, D Padhy of Bapuji Nagar was under the influence of alcohol. He also sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital.

Two persons died on the spot while two others were declared brought dead in the hospital. A complaint in this regard was lodged by Subhadra’s neighbour Sushanta Kumar Jena.Initial investigation suggests that the SUV was over speeding. Chandrasekharpur police has registered a case in this regard under Sections 279, 304A 337 and 338 of IPC.Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police’s Traffic Wing claimed that interceptor vehicles have been deployed and fines are being collected from violators for over speeding.
Enforcement against over speeding will be enhanced in the coming days so that such accidents do not occur in the city again, said a Traffic police officer. 

