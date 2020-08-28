STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCB will get Odisha Police support: DGP Abhay on Sushant Singh Rajput death case

NCB has registered a case against Rhea and others on the basis of the ED communique on Wednesday.

DGP Abhay

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to take up probe into the banned drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case involving actress and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Odisha Police on Thursday said it would extend all support if the agency approached it.In fact, the State Capital found itself mentioned in the sensational case from a Whatsapp chat of Rhea with a friend where the former is purported to have said that ‘Bhubaneswar is the scene’ and ‘best weed ever’ is found there.

When mediapersons spoke to DGP Abhay in this regard, he said, “NCB is conducting the probe into the matter and it is not Odisha Police’s jurisdiction to investigate.” He also said so far, the State Police has not received any communication from NCB in this regard but would provide all support if and when approached. “We are committed to check the weed trade in Odisha. In the current year, the amount of the contraband seized is more than last year,” the DGP added.

NCB has registered a case against Rhea and others on the basis of the ED communique on Wednesday. Meanwhile, NCB Bhubaneswar sub-zone officers said that they have not received any communication from the headquarters to look into the actor’s alleged dealings in banned drugs in the Capital.

