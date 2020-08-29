STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family of Bhubaneswar-based social activist seeks CBI probe into his ‘murder’

However, the Crime Branch is yet to ascertain whether the activist had committed suicide by jumping before a running train or was murdered.

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The family of Bhubaneswar-based social activist Aditya Kumar Dash, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on railway tracks a month back, has filed a petition in the Orissa High Court seeking CBI probe into the death.

Aditya’s body was found near the railway tracks on July 7. Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay had directed the Crime Branch last month to take over investigation from Government Railway Police (GRP) on July 30. 

Aditya’s parents Nandi Kishore Dash (56) and Padmalaya (50) and wife Bidyashree Sishu (26) suspect that his death was a case of murder.

They have alleged in the petition that the Crime Branch has been proceeding in its investigation in a partisan, motivated, one-sided and improper manner.

The petition has sought direction for a probe by the CBI or any other independent investigating agency.

Aditya’s wife underwent polygraph test at State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) here on Thursday. The Crime Branch has decided to ask Aditya’s three other friends associated with his NGO to undergo polygraph test. 

