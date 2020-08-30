Private hospitals, labs add to COVID-19 test worry in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when Covid-19 cases in the State Capital are on the rise, people looking to test themselves are a hassled lot. That’s primarily because private hospitals and labs are making it a difficult affair.

Though Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared a list of hospitals and labs where RT-PCR tests can be done at revised price, certain private hospitals are adding registration and consultation which exceeds the testing fee. While the RT-PCR test costs Rs 1,200, a private hospital at its fever clinic is collecting an additional Rs 2,000 towards registration, consultation and sample collection charge.

Besides, there are private labs which do not collect samples directly and ask patients to submit to them though the hospitals they are linked causing further trouble for people. Problems do not end here. The BMC had shared a list of private hospitals and labs along with the contact numbers of their nodal officers to help citizens enquire about the test process and submit their samples. However, most of the numbers are switched off or not reachable.

In the absence of a proper mechanism through which one can submit sample for Rt-PCR test, people are left with no choice except waiting helplessly for BMC. Though the civic body has been organising camps at zonal level in eight to nine locations everyday for sample collection, many are clueless about it. The civic body has only two to three mobile testing vans for door-to-door sample collection for RT-PCR samples, the initiative is proving inadequate.

An official from BMC admitted that informing people about the camps organised by the civic body for collection of samples can be improved. The BMC, though, has designated a number of CHCs and PHCs for antigen test free of cost. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the civic body is increasing its number of RT-PCR tests gradually. At present, it has remained around 1,400 to 1,500 a day. He also informed that if any complaint regarding the hefty fee charged for test comes to fore, the civic body will take necessary measures.

Record 505 cases in Bhubaneswar



The state capital zoomed past cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad, Indore, Surat and Ahmedabad in logging the biggest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases. It reported 505 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 9,506, even as the death toll rose to 40 with two more fatalities. On the other hand, the tally remained below 500 in the five cities. Ward no 27 in the city reported the highest 39 cases in the last 24 hours.