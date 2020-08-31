Amid increasing deaths, lone burner of COVID-19 victims at Bhubaneswar ditches civic body

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As fatalities push beyond 500 and continue to rise, the lone electric burner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Satya Nagar crematorium has gone kaput forcing the staff to switch to the traditional pyre for funeral of Covid deceased and suspects.

Sources said that more than 40 bodies have already been cremated in the funeral ground using firewood in the last 48 hours. The machine which was shut down after it developed snag three days back hasn't been repaired yet. Problem is the technician who can repair it lives in Kolkata and is reluctant to travel because of the pandemic.

Official sources said that the burner requires 550 volt power round the clock and the process of cremating a dead body take two to four hours. However, power fluctuation and lack of maintenance led to damage of the coil in the burner. "Though less number of bodies can be cremated in the electric burner, it is safer than the firewood pyre for cremation of persons infected with the virus," sources said.

BMC sources informed that the number bodies of bodies brought for cremation to Satya Nagar has also increased significantly in the recent days. While 20 bodies were received for cremation by the evening on Sunday, 25 bodies came on Saturday. Most of the deceased are from other districts and states admitted to different city hospitals.

The rise in deaths has also put the administration under pressure. One team of the civic body, police and Capital Hospital comprising 18 to 20 members deals with cremation of the deceased patients and suspects that sometimes also includes unclaimed ones. However, the task is now being done in a staggered manner. Four to six places have been earmarked for the pyre in the cremation ground.

The process of cremation takes place after the death report of a person is received by BMC from Covid or non-Covid hospital via mail. The relatives of the deceased are also informed to seek consent for cremation after which the BMC Commissioner issues an office order to oversee the operation and hearse is sent to the hospital concerned to bring the body.

Though BMC has two more crematorium at Badagada and Patia, the project to install an LPG burner and advanced wooden pyre burner at the two locations has not been executed yet. Besides, Satya Nagar has been designated for the cremation of deceased Covid-19 patients and suspects.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary couldn’t be reached for his comments. Other BMC officials were unable to say when the electric burner can get back in action but maintained that all Covid protocol is followed by the field staff. They also clarified that all religious groups get the opportunity to cremate body of their kin as per the religious beliefs of their community.