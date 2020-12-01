STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
XEBS Centre of Excellence rolls out 2nd course in sports management

The Xavier Emlyon Business School (XEBS)-Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management (CESM) unveiled its second certificate programme in sports management on Monday.

Published: 01st December 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Xavier Emlyon Business School (XEBS)-Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management (CESM) unveiled its second certificate programme in sports management on Monday.Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera, who opened the programme virtually, appreciated efforts of the CESM and urged students to experience sports and its different dimensions in Odisha. He urged students to gain first-hand experience from State’s robust sports ecosystem through this programme. 

The three-month certificate programme offers seven modules comprising economics of sport, marketing management, IT, data analysis, e-sport, CSR, sponsorship strategies and legal as well as ethics of sports. 
International sportspersons such as cricketers RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, hockey player Rashanpreet Kaur, shuttler Rutuparna Panda, CEO of Gokulam Kerala FC B Ashok Kumar, vice-president of Table Tennis Federation of India Rabindra Parida, former national swimmer and head coach at JSW Sports-Swimming HPC Sharath Chandra Bellave and former football coach of Indian national team Indranil Chakraborty have enrolled for the programme.

Sports Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said the different facets of Odisha’s sports sector that sets a benchmark for others to emulate will offer apt case studies and enhance and enrich learning at this programme. Chairman of XEBS Ashley Fernandes informed that a full degree programme on sports management would be launched in 2021.

President of Indian Olympic Association and International Hockey Federation Narinder Dhruv Batra, Consul General of France in Calcutta Virginie Corteval, Sports Director R Vineel Krishna, former IPL chairman Ranjib Biswal, XUB Vice-Chancellor Father Antony R Uvari, Dean Prof Arun Kumar Paul, programme coordinator and course designer Prof Michel Desbordes and head of operations at XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence Diksha Tiwari also spoke. 

The CESM, a high performance centre of the State government and first such Indo-French collaboration in the country, had launched its first batch of certificate programme exclusively for Odisha candidates last year in October. It also hosted SPORT IT, country’s first sports innovation festival, in January.

