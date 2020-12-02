NEERI to help revive Capital’s water bodies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited on Tuesday inked a pact with the Nagpur-based National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to revive the eco-sensitive areas and water bodies of the city along with improving its water quality treatment under the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) programme.

BSCL CEO Prem Chandra Chaudhary said NEERI’s association will be a great asset for the CITIIS programme as the institute will provide technical support to the civic body in their implementation.

The institute will also help BSCL in preparing a master plan for revival of the eco-sensitive areas, water bodies and management of water in the city.

BSCL under its CITIIS Programme has also launched a project called Bhubaneswar-Active (B-Active) that proposes to enhance the quality of open spaces in public areas.