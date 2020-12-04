November sees 60 % drop in new Covid cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s Covid-19 situation improved considerably in November as the number of new cases declined by nearly 60 per cent (pc) and fatalities dropped by around 12 pc as compared to October. The cases are declining regardless of ease in travel restrictions and economic activities that have begun to return to normalcy. Odisha recorded 27,278 new cases and 413 deaths last month. In October, 69,091 cases and 472 Covid fatalities were registered.

While a maximum 1,474 new cases were detected on November 3, 378 cases recorded on November 30 was the lowest in the last over four months. The fatalities, however, continued to remain a cause of concern as an average 13 persons a day fell victim to the highly infectious disease. The recovery was significant last month as a total 35,170 patients recovered from the disease with the State posting an overall recovery rate of 98 pc.

Health experts attributed the decline in cases to reduced tests and precautionary measures. The transmission was confined to closed groups, they said and warned that people still have to be careful with the ongoing winter and festive season.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the decline in number of cases and fatalities is surely a relief but there should not be any complacency. He urged people to use all protective gears and comply with the Covid protocol till the end of the winter season. “Targeted tests helped identify spreaders and bring down new cases,” he added. The State conducted 13,50,864 tests last month taking the total number of tests to cross 60 lakh on Wednesday.