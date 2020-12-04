STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Sarangi targets BJD, seeks CBI probe in Nayagarh murder case

Complimenting local sarpanch Soumya Ranjan Pradhan for exposing Minister Arun Sahoo, the Union Minister appealed to him to stand by the victim’s family come what may.

Published: 04th December 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi. (File | EPS)

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Thursday joined the ‘Justice for Pari’ bandwagon demanding a CBI probe into the mysterious disappearance and murder of the five-year-old girl from Nayagarh district.

“The State government has no moral right to stay in power as it utterly failed to unravel the mysterious murder of the little girl even after over four months,” Sarangi told reporters. Complimenting local sarpanch Soumya Ranjan Pradhan for exposing Minister Arun Sahoo, the Union Minister appealed to him to stand by the victim’s family come what may.

The complicity of Sahoo in the murder case is quite clear as he has been threatening the sarpanch and influencing the police to harass the victim’s parents. “If Sahoo is not involved in the case, why was he threatening the sarpanch and influencing others,” Sarangi wondered.

It is a matter of shame that the State government is harassing the family of the deceased girl while the perpetrators of the heinous crime are roaming scot-free. The efficiency of the State government and the police was evident when parents of the girl attempted self-immolation to tell the people about their plight, he said, adding that, “what is galling is that none of the accused have been arrested despite the girl’s parents  naming them.

The Union Minister said he has no faith in the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case as its members are State government employees. A fair probe is only possible if the case is handed over to the CBI, he said. Sarangi also lambasted the Congress for tacitly supporting the BJD government in the case.

Chellakumar to visit Jadupur  village tomorrow
Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar will visit the family members of the minor girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered this year, in Jadupur village of Nayagarh district on Saturday. The decision of the Congress not to raise the issue in the recently concluded Winter session of the Assembly following announcement of court monitored-SIT probe into it had sparked off resentment in the Legislature Party with two senior MLAs Suresh Routray and Santosh Singh Saluja questioning the justification behind it. The issue had brought to the fore the differences in the party with the CLP leader Narasingha Mishra defending his stand by saying that court monitored-SIT was a historic decision. Chellakumar will arrive in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning for a two-day tour to the State during which he is scheduled to meet senior party leaders and attend a meeting of the legislature party at 11 am. Later in the afternoon, he will hold a review meeting with senior leaders to discuss the restructuring of the party organisation. He will leave for Nayagarh on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratap Chandra Sarangi minor girl murder
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp