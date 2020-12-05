TPCODL to step up surveillance to prevent elephant deaths

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: DAYS after an elephant and a boar were allegedly electrocuted after coming in contact with live wires in Dhenkanal district, the Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) on Friday said it will put in place a systematic tracking and monitoring system to protect wildlife.

Following a meeting with forest officials of Dhenkanal, the company officials said safety of elephants and other wild animals is a top priority. A 24x7 elephant care control room is already operating in the State Capital. The control room officials work in coordination with DFOs to monitor movement of elephants and switch off power supply as and when required.

The control room swings into action after receiving a message on a dedicated WhatsApp group about possible movement of elephant herds near TPCODL power lines and accordingly, the electricity supply is snapped by the field team.

On December 1, a tusker and a wild boar were electrocuted to death at Kadla village in Hindol after requests to the distcom to cut off power in the area allegedly went unheeded. The animals came in contact with live wires laid by poachers at Kadala under Karnapur forest beat. The poachers, who were subsequently arrested by forest officials of Dhenkanal division, have confessed to the crime.