Odisha forms panels to track Covid vaccine adverse effect   

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said around 250 vaccines are in various stages of development and it is expected that a couple of vaccines will be available early next year.

Published: 06th December 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 10:27 AM

This undated handout photo provided by Imperial College London shows a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Scientists at Imperial College London will start immunizing people in Britain this week with their experimental coronavirus shot, becoming the latest entry into the race to find an effective vaccine.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has constituted State and district level committees on Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) to track side effects people may experience after getting their first shot of a coronavirus vaccine.

The State panel headed by the Director of Family Welfare comprises 21 members, including State Immunisation Officer, Joint Director (Immunisation), Drug Controller and HoDs of seven departments of SCBMCH and five departments of Capital Hospital besides State cold chain officer and health specialist of Unicef.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said around 250 vaccines are in various stages of development and it is expected that a couple of vaccines will be available early next year.

“Since the vaccines will be administered for the first time, surveillance on the possible adverse impacts after vaccination needs to be taken to maintain confidence in safety of the shots. The panels will keep a tab on the adverse impact, if any, after vaccination,” he added. 

The team will make field visits and inspection of vaccination sites along with the cold chain stores.

Similarly, the 14-member district committee headed by chief district medical and public health officers will investigate each AEFI case and document the relevant information. 

The government has prepared a database of nearly 3.17 lakh frontline health workers, who would be given Covid-19 vaccine in the first phase. 

