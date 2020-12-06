STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak spent over Rs 1 crore for children’s education, marriage

He made the revelations before Vigilance during the remand period which came to an end on Saturday.

Published: 06th December 2020 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 10:21 AM

Abhay Kant Pathak (Left) and Akash Pathak. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Suspended IFS official Abhay Kant Pathak spent over Rs one crore on his son and daughter’s education and her marriage. 

He made the revelations before Vigilance during the remand period which came to an end on Saturday.

The anti-corruption agency sleuths had brought Abhay and his son Akash on three-day remand.

“During interrogation, Abhay revealed that Rs  90 lakh was spent towards her daughter’s Bachelor of Dental Surgery course, Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh during her marriage in 2016 and another Rs 20 lakh for his son’s education,” said sources.

A team of officers is continuing its investigation in Odisha while another team is in Patna to collect more details.

“Abhay’s daughter is married to a doctor in Patna. They also have other relatives in Bihar,” said sources.

The father-son duo was produced before Special Judge Vigilance on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody. 

While being taken to Jharpada Jail here, Abhay and his son told mediapersons that a conspiracy has been hatched against them.

Akash claimed that he was working with Tata Motors but the company has now turned its back on him. 

Crime Branch has also questioned David Peter, a native of Pune, who was working as personal assistant of Akash.

“Peter was asked to appear and he reached Odisha on Friday. Initial investigation suggests that he started working for Akash at his office in Pune two years back for a Rs 25,000 per month salary,” said CB sources.

The agency has also intimated the SDJM Court here that it had registered a cheating case against Akash in September.

Meanwhile, arrested Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy’s wife Sujata has alleged that due procedure of law was not followed as the CB officers took him to an undisclosed location on Thursday and she was not aware of his whereabouts before the agency arrested him.

Police also did not provide a copy of FIR until Friday evening, she said.

