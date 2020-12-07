ECMO comes to rescue of Covid patient in Bhubaneswar's SUM hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Doctors at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here used extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to treat a Covid-19 patient whose lungs had suffered 90 per cent damage. He successfully recovered from Covid after being put on ECMO support.

Forty-nine-year-old Sujit Kumar Singh, infected with coronavirus, was admitted to the SUM Covid Hospital on September 15 where he was treated initially before being shifted to the Critical Care Unit.

Singh’s condition turned serious as both his lungs had suffered 90 per cent damage. Singh was put on ventilator and subjected to high flow nasal oxygen therapy but the measures did not yield the desired result. Then we decided to try ECMO which worked well,” said Head of the Critical Care Unit Dr Shakti Bedanta Mishra.

The patient began to recover slowly and he was put through physiotherapy as well, said Head of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Dr Debasish Sahu. The recovery process took about two months securing a rare success for such cases in the State, he added.

ECMO is an extracorporeal technique of providing prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to persons whose heart and lungs are unable to provide an adequate amount of gas exchange or perfusion to sustain life.