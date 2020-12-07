STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Music, movies to de-stress inmates in Bhubaneswar jail

On every Sunday, movies having moral, patriotic and motivational messages and historical films will be screened.

Published: 07th December 2020 09:33 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At the Special Jail here, inmates can now de-stress with music and even inspirational movies too. With the new jail code coming into force, the prison authorities have installed a music system with seven horn loudspeakers to tune into devotional and spiritual songs. 

This apart, a projector with a 6x8 feet screen along with a sound system has been set up in a room with a seating capacity of about 100 inmates for their entertainment. On every Sunday, movies having moral, patriotic and motivational messages and historical films will be screened. Awareness programmes relating to health issues, human rights, legal aid and others will also be screened for inmates.

“The projector will also be utilised to sensitise jail staff on issues related to human rights, suicide prevention and how to handle an emergency situation,” said Director General of Prisons Santosh Kumar Upadhyay.

The Special Jail here has 829 inmates, including 30 under-trial women prisoners. The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has also provided four semi-automatic washing machines and installed water purifiers in the female inmate segment and the jail hospital.

Upadhyay said plans are afoot to provide new facilities in all jails in next two years. “All the new facilities have been procured in the last two months by spending the jail’s own funds,” he added. 

A turmeric processing unit has been installed in the female section to produce Kandhamal turmeric powder which would be sold at a reasonable price. A mustard oil and wheat processing unit will also be set up by March 31. A sale counter will be opened shortly. 

