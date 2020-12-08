STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leopard skins, wildlife items seized, 3 held

Digi also confessed that he used to procure these items from them and had been doing this for a very long period.

The seized leopard skins at Kapilash forest range office on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two leopard skins, deer hide and a host of wildlife items were seized from three persons, including a school teacher, by the Kapilash forest range officials on Monday in a huge crackdown that also exposed the magnitude of poaching. 

A special squad of Kapilash range intercepted Narendra Kumar Digi near medicinal plantation conservation area of Deogaon in Kapilash Wildlife Sanctuary while he was carrying the smuggled items on a two-wheeler late on Sunday night. The squad seized a portion of an elephant tusk, weighing around 140 gram, from his possession. 

Digi of Jamunalia village under Gondia police limits is said to be the mastermind of the racket. The 40-year-old is a teacher at Salagaon Government Upper Primary School in Cuttack. The other accused are Ananta Murmu (60) and Laxman Murmu of Kalasipur village under Kankadahada police limits in the district.

During interrogation, Digi admitted that he procured the items from Ananta and Laxman. Based on the information, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Chand Gogineni formed a team headed by ACF (Enforcement) Rashmi Ranjan Swain and raided the houses of Ananta and Laxman. They found a number of articles including two spotted deer antlers, eight leopard teeth, nine sloth bear nails, a wild pig tooth, two tortoise carapace, chopper, knife, bow, arrow and other poaching weapons. 

“The leopards are suspected to have been killed a month back in the forest close to Kankadahada. Leopard hides were seized with some of their nails intact,” the DFO said and added that given the number of wildlife items seized, it was very clear that the poachers were doing it on a regular basis.

Digi also confessed that he used to procure these items from them and had been doing this for a very long period. The forest officials were chasing Digi for more than two weeks. 

“The accused were produced before a court. We will seek their remand for at least a week to investigate the matter further,” the DFO said and added that if required they will also take help of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the STF. 

Meanwhile, seizure of leopard skins has exposed lapses in big cat conservation in the State. At least 13 leopard skins have been seized in the State since April this year. The number could be even more, sources said and added that three leopard carcasses have also been recovered by the forest officials in different places in the State so far this year. 

The PCCF (Wildlife) couldn’t be reached for his comment in this regard.  

