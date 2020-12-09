STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twin city presents two sides of the Bandh

Markets closed down in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack’s Malgodown and Chhatra Bazaar remained open

Farmers’ organisations block NH-16 near Jaydev Vihar square in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: THE seven-hour Bharat Bandh opposing the new farm laws crippled normal life in the State Capital with markets remaining closed on the day even as the strike evoked partial response in neighbouring Cuttack.

Business at Unit I market, the biggest vegetable and wholesale market in the Capital city, was adversely affected as traders and vegetable vendors downed their shutters. Trucks carrying vegetables and essential items could not reach the city due to road blockades by the agitators.

Unit-1 Market Traders’ Association president Gayadhar Swain said business of Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore is done in the market on a daily basis. It was, however, nil on the day.

In Cuttack, though, Malgodown, the largest wholesale market for essential commodities in the State, and Chhatra Bazaar, the biggest vegetable mandi, remained open. Business, however, took a hit as the flow of customers and traders from other districts came down due to the strike.

In Bhubaneswar, commercial hubs of Janpath road and Bapuji Nagar wore a deserted look as the agitation intensified after 11 am. Business at Unit-IV fish market, however, was not affected. Similarly, barring  a few business establishments which had pulled down their shutters in apprehension of trouble, a majority of the shops across the Millennium city remained open. 

The Twin City, however, saw complete disruption of public transport with buses, taxis and autorickshaws staying off the roads. Tourists visiting Puri and Konark through Bhubaneswar also faced problems in reaching their destinations as the agitators blocked major roads including NH-16 in the city. A tourist bus with around 25 passengers from Ranchi remained stranded for around two hours near Satsang Vihar due to the road blockade.

Similarly, tourists were stranded at Kalpana square.  People were also stranded at the city airport in the absence of taxis. Buses remained stationed at Baramunda and bandh supporters staged rail roko at Bhubaneswar railway station. However, movement of two-wheelers remained unaffected. Banking services were hit.

Congress activists and other political and trade union members organised rallies at different places. But there was hardly any enforcement of social distancing and other Covid-19 regulations.

