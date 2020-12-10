STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha to consider GATE score for OES recruitment

Published: 10th December 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government will recruit meritorious degree engineers in Odisha Engineering Service (OES) based on their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score. 
A proposal to this effect was approved in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in virtual mode on Wednesday. 

As per the decision, meritorious engineers will be recruited to the OES through GATE score to bring utmost transparency in the process. The recruitment will be done in a strict time schedule under direct recruitment quota. 

Accordingly, the existing Odisha Engineering Service (Methods of recruitment and conditions of service) Rules - 2012 will be amended with relevant provisions. Amendment will also be made in the rules for restructuring of the cadre of the OES to address issues such increasing workload, stagnation in promotion, less productivity and pay anomaly as compared to other cadres such as OMS, OAS and OFS.

The Deputy Executive Engineer post will be abolished, while the post of Superintending Engineer level-I and II would be merged and designated as Superintending Engineer in pay level-14. A new post of Additional Chief Engineer in pay level -16 will be created.

The Cabinet has also decided to amend the Odisha Diploma Engineering Service (methods of recruitment and conditions of service) Rules - 2012 to restructure the cadre and attract more students into the State Engineering Services.

OTHER DECISIONS
Residency period for promotion of junior engineers to the post of assistant engineers to be reduced from 4 yr to 1 yr

Posts of Assistant Engineers to be increased from existing 50 % to 60 % 

Promotional posting quota for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers will be increased from existing 33 % to 40 %

