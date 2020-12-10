Two volumes of Jnanvritt Odia encyclopedia released

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Two volumes of Jnanvritt, a contemporary Odia encyclopedia written by eminent encyclopedist Deepak Kanungo and prepared by Binode Kanungo Centre for Excellence in Odia Language (Bhasa Kendra), were released here on Wednesday.

While volumes 1 and 10 were released on the day, the remaining eight volumes that deal with the latest information across the human knowledge spectrum will be out by 2021. Speakers at the event said a contemporary set of encyclopedia is the best tool to democratise knowledge among the masses and it also empowers the language. Jnanvritt is a move in this direction. Deepak said the encyclopedia has also been editorially planned as a teacher’s handbook.

Jnanamandal, which is the first encyclopedia in Odia language written by the legendary late Binode Kanungo and published in 1960, was updated and completed by his son Deepak in 2012. “However, we felt the need for a new contemporary encyclopedia that would include the latest topics and information from across the world. To fill this gap, Deepak began work on the 10-volume Jnanvritt five years back”, said Dr Alok Kanungo, son of Binode Kanungo and trustee of the centre.

While work on the remaining eight volumes of Jnanvritt is nearing completion, care has been taken to include every latest topic in the encyclopedia including the Covid-19, he said, appealing people to gift a set of the Jananvritt among family and friends as an Odia encyclopedia is a must-have addition for every family bookshelf.

Dr Alok added that no state other than Odisha has so far attempted to produce an encyclopedia in regional languages. Stating that there is a scarcity of good reading materials in Odia despite the language being given the classical status, he said with Jnanvritt, an attempt has been made to fulfill the knowledge requirement of Odias in Odisha, other states and across the world.

He, however, said Odia language is now staring at a crisis. “Half of the Odia population today interacts in English and Hindi and if you search for good readable Odia content on any of the new and emerging subjects, there aren’t many”, he said, adding there hasn’t even been a revised edition of Odia dictionary in the last eight decades.

The Purnachandra Odia Bhashakosha, a seven volume work of about 9,500 pages published between 1930 and 1940 by Gopal Chandra Praharaj, is the only dictionary that Odisha has today. “So many words have evolved within this period but we continue to refer to the old Bhashakosha which has not been revised so far”, he said.

On digitisation of Jnanvritt, Dr Alok said there is no immediate plan and the focus shall remain on printed text. The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed that only 39 per cent people have access to the internet in Odisha. Most importantly, there is no substitute to a printed book, he added.